Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.75. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. 533,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,909. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,672.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 133,151 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,640,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 227,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

