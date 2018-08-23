Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners set a $25.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in KBR by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1,740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 217,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 205,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 464,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 2,373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 382,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.22. 18,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KBR has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

