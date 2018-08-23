Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $372.97 million and a PE ratio of -9.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Sentry Investments Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

