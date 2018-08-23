Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Workday (WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2018 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Workday had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

8/14/2018 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2018 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2018 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2018 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.37. 26,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,013. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,380 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $984,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after purchasing an additional 299,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 286,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 262,485 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,840,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,807,000 after purchasing an additional 236,811 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

