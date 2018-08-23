Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) PT at $734.63

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $742.89.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $758.76. The company had a trading volume of 189,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a one year low of $508.04 and a one year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. AutoZone’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.44 EPS. research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 49.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 21,328.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

