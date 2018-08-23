Analysts Set CDW common stock (CDW) PT at $87.88

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. BidaskClub raised CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,203. CDW common stock has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CDW common stock will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $338,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,242,856.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,099. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW common stock by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,886 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW common stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,086,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,804,000 after acquiring an additional 315,961 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,957,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 310,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after acquiring an additional 271,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

