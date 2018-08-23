Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Price Target at $76.88

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300,508 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 92,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,561. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

