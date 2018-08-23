Analysts Set Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.48. 18,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.6% during the second quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.