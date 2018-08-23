Analysts Set Medtronic PLC (MDT) Target Price at $93.24

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 35.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 60.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after acquiring an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.18. 124,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,043. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $95.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

