Analysts Set WP Carey Inc (WPC) PT at $71.56

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $10 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 886 properties covering approximately 85 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

