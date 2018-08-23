Analysts Set Zalando SE (ZAL) Price Target at $48.95

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €48.95 ($55.63).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZAL shares. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €45.69 ($51.92) on Monday.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.