Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AC Immune (ACIU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ: ACIU) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2018 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/16/2018 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2018 – AC Immune was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

7/6/2018 – AC Immune was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/3/2018 – AC Immune was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

ACIU stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market cap of $563.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.24. AC Immune SA has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 133.00%. analysts predict that AC Immune SA will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AC Immune stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

