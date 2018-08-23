Analyzing First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) and Biocept (BIOC)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: BIOC) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -10.47% -22.75% -12.84% Biocept -642.49% -587.80% -231.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biocept 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Choice Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Biocept has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential downside of 58.33%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Biocept.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Biocept’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.29 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -7.60 Biocept $5.07 million 1.34 -$21.61 million ($23.72) -0.13

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Biocept. First Choice Healthcare Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biocept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Biocept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Biocept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, pancreatic biliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

