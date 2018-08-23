Analyzing Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) and Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ: GTIM) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Papa Murphy’s and Good Times Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00

Good Times Restaurants has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Volatility and Risk

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s 11.82% 9.61% 3.69% Good Times Restaurants -1.45% -3.72% -2.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Good Times Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.77 -$10,000.00 $0.15 35.93 Good Times Restaurants $79.08 million 0.81 -$2.25 million ($0.18) -28.61

Papa Murphy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Murphy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Papa Murphy’s beats Good Times Restaurants on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept. As of June 8, 2018, it operated and franchised a total of 36 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 29 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

