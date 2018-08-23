Antares Pharma (ATRS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.65. 2,966,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 1,122,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.19.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. research analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $152,976.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,985,848 shares in the company, valued at $30,856,270.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,036,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,861. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 281.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 533.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 377,824 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

