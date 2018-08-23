Aperio Group LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (MSG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 837.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.17.

NYSE MSG opened at $297.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.44. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1 year low of $205.22 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.32 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

