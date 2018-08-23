Aperio Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 424,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 8.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 417,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 16.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT opened at $100.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $98.00 target price on Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Ingevity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.