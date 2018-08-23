Aperio Group LLC Reduces Position in Coty Inc (COTY)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,875 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 15.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Coty by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coty by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its position in Coty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Coty’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

