Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 998,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARI opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 46.70 and a quick ratio of 46.70. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

