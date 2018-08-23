Apple (AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.97.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. Apple has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total value of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,608,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

