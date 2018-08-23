Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 220.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 553.8% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $219.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total value of $903,916.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,059.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,104.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,005,863.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,436,361 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $142.20 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.97.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

