Applegreen (APGN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Applegreen (LON:APGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday.

APGN opened at GBX 538 ($6.88) on Thursday. Applegreen has a 52 week low of GBX 380 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 546 ($6.98).

Get Applegreen alerts:

About Applegreen

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.