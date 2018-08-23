Applied Materials (AMAT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.73 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of AMAT opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 265,500 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

