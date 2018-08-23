Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Holdings Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.73 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

