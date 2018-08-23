Ardor Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Ardor has a market capitalization of $107.37 million and approximately $827,688.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00056012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013501 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005018 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000122 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

