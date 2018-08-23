Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 8.85%. equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 297,287 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 79,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.