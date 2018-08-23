Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.95.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels.

