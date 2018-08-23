Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,238 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 216,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,173,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%. equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

