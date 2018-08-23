Argent Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $99.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $3,263,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 35,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,982,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,464.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $6,144,826. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

