Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares in the company, valued at $641,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,005 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,525.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,071.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $481.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. FBR & Co lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.44.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

