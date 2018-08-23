Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $1,625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 128.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 241,256 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $126.62 and a 52-week high of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director John J. Gauthier purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.19 per share, with a total value of $140,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

