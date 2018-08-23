Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Raymond James (RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,759,000 after buying an additional 634,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $91.41 on Thursday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

