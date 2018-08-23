ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ARRIS International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. ARRIS International reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ARRIS International will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ARRIS International.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other ARRIS International news, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $35,505.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,239.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $73,763.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,425.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,040 shares of company stock worth $120,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARRIS International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 759,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARRIS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ARRIS International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,255,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after buying an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRS stock opened at $24.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. ARRIS International has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

