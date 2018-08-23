Assurant (AIZ) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Assurant earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.0014873189568 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Assurant to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $84.34 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35. Assurant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. analysts expect that Assurant will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.28%.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 14,144 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $1,547,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.