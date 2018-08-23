Atico Mining (ATY) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

CVE ATY opened at C$0.43 on Monday. Atico Mining has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.82.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

