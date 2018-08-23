Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Shares Bought by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $233,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $388,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.93 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,000. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

