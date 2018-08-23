Atonomi (ATMI) Price Hits $0.0109

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $26,466.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00148996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

