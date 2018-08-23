AT&T’s (T) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

AT&T stock opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,437,000 after acquiring an additional 747,346 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 185,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 73.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $14,902,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

