Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Given a $40.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOLD. Wedbush raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

BOLD opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.95. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $2,809,948.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,599 shares in the company, valued at $775,140.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 26,901 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,077,385.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,939.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,904 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.