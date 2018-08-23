Aurora DAO (AURA) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Aurora DAO has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $10,360.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora DAO has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Aurora DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00262205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032827 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aurora DAO

Aurora DAO was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,832,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aurora DAO’s official message board is medium.com/aurora-dao. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aurora DAO is auroradao.com.

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

