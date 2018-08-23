Auroracoin (AUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,955.00

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1,955.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004498 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00234001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00060000 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 11,324,925 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

