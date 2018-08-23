Auryn Resources (AUG) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

AUG stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auryn Resources stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,124,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Auryn Resources comprises 2.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Auryn Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

