Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,595 Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,109 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 519,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,192.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 279,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 277,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

