Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,169 Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSE IID opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

