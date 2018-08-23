Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.33. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $135,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

