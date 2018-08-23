Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $3,595,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $143.30 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $102.81 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

