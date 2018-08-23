Avante Logixx (XX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of Avante Logixx stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. Avante Logixx has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.50.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Separately, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avante Logixx in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiary, Avante Security Inc, provides residential and commercial security services. The company offers a suite of home and corporate security services, such as system design, installations, monitoring, and services, including alarm response, patrols, secured transport, close protection, international travel advisory, corporate 911, and incident planning.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.