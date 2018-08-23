Bailard Inc. Invests $242,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $262.93 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.15 and a 52-week high of $263.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

