Bailard Inc. Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,965,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in F5 Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in F5 Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 345,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.65.

FFIV opened at $184.82 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,853.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,393. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

