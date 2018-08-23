BancFirst (BANF) & Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) Critical Survey

BancFirst (NASDAQ: NCBS) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BancFirst and Nicolet Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nicolet Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20

BancFirst presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus price target of $60.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nicolet Bankshares does not pay a dividend. BancFirst pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 25.59% 13.04% 1.43% Nicolet Bankshares 24.13% 10.62% 1.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Nicolet Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $366.13 million 5.80 $86.43 million $2.72 23.84 Nicolet Bankshares $143.89 million 3.71 $33.15 million $3.42 16.19

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Nicolet Bankshares. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Nicolet Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

